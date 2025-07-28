5K run in Colin Glen Forest Park ahead of National Hunger Strike commemoration

BEST FEET FORWARD: Sinn Féin reps with Michael Doherty, brother of hunger striker Kieran, ahead of the 5K run on August 24

A 5K run is set take place in August to remember those who died on hunger strike during the conflict.

The National Hunger Strike Commemoration is due to take place in Belfast on Sunday August 24. The run will take place at 9am in Colin Glen Forest Park on the morning of the main commemoration.

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker said: “Republicans from across Ireland will gather in Belfast in August to pay tribute to those who died on hunger strike during the conflict, including the ten brave republicans who died in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh in 1981.

“The bravery and heroism of the hunger strikers set in motion a series of events that made political and social change unstoppable.

“As part of this year’s National Hunger Strike Commemoration Belfast is hosting a 5k commemorative run, taking place in Colin Glen Forest Park on the morning of the main commemoration.

“This special event is an opportunity to remember the courage and sacrifice of the hunger strikers, and their families, and to honour their legacy.”

The run has sold out.