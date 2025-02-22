£7m investment upgrade unlocks West Belfast’s housing potential

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has hailed the steps forward in upgrading West Belfast’s wastewater infrastructure which has the potential to unlock new developments.

It comes after £7 million of funding from NI Water will be used to progress 1,200 residential homes and five commercial units in the Upper Falls area.

The investment work being proposed involves modifying some of the disused wastewater tanks at the Upper Falls Wastewater Treatment Works site to provide additional stormwater retention and further reduce stormwater discharges to the Blackstaff River.

This further reduction will compensate for additional flows from a new development in the Upper Falls area, facilitating the progression of seven new developments and will provide infrastructure capacity for 1,200 residential and five commercial units.

The work also involves replacing an existing pumping station which is required to pump the additional retained stormwater back into the sewerage system during dry weather.

“Expanding our wastewater infrastructure and building more homes is a priority for the Executive, and it’s welcome news that funding has been allocated to unlock new developments in West Belfast," said Mr Maskey.

“With housing waiting lists for this part of the city at a record high, it’s important we continue to do everything we can to build more social and affordable homes.”