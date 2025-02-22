Palestine solidarity song by West Belfast rock band being 'censored' on social media

PALESTINE SOLIDARITY: The Shan Vans released their new single last month Gareth Doherty

A NEW single about Palestine solidarity by a West Belfast rock band is being censored on social media, according to the band.

The Shan Vans released their new single, 'The Shan Van', a bold anthem rooted in mythology and resistance earlier this month. Collaborating with rapper Mikey Cullen and over 70 global artists, their year-long flagship project culminates in a powerful track and a visually stunning music video.

'The Shan Van' is an international cultural project using music, visual art, and storytelling to expose genocide in Palestine.

Its centerpiece, a defiant rock anthem of the same name, blends bilingual lyrics, mythological poetry, and strong social commentary. The accompanying music video, which appears on YouTube and Instagram, features over 100 artistic contributions from creators worldwide, reinforcing themes of resistance and solidarity.

However, since October 2023, social media platforms have systematically restricted content that highlights Israel’s human rights violations.

Posts promoting 'The Shan Van', which calls for international action against genocide and for the raising of funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza, have been restricted through shadow-banning.

Over the past year, Meta, which controls Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp has removed Palestinian content.

Frontman Jake Óg said: “Censorship of Palestinian voices is widespread across mainstream and social media, and it’s clear the world’s most influential artists, celebrities, and media outlets are complicit through their silence and pro-Zionist bias, so the rest of us must all pull together to raise Palestinian voices and remind the world of its obligations under international law to prevent genocide and protect civilians.

"The suppression of The Shan Van is part of a broader effort to erase Palestinian voices and resistance movements. It is yet another reminder that digital spaces are battlegrounds for truth, and the fight against censorship is inseparable from the fight for justice.

“We’re being silenced for daring to raise awareness and funds for victims of war crimes."