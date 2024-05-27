'A massive privilege' – outgoing Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy reflects on year in office

OUTGOING Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy says it has been a "massive privilege" to serve the city in the role.

The Ligoniel man's term comes to an end on June 3, when Alliance councillor Micky Murray will take over as Mayor for the next year.

Reflecting on his time as Belfast's First Citizen, the Sinn Féin man said: "It has been an incredible year. I was able to see the city through a different lens and get into communities across the city.

☀️Such a fantastic afternoon marking Lord Mayor’s Day full of colour, culture and diversity - amazing to see so many families join us! pic.twitter.com/MXzcIaKZFG — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) May 18, 2024

"It was a massive privilege. For someone to take an interest and invite you out to their community is a real honour.

"Coming in last June, the festival period was ahead of me with Mela, Féile and Pride. It was a fantastic time.

"I was able to see at first hand the hard work that goes on across this city. One of the highlights for me was attending the EMSONI Federations Cup at Rosario, which is a football tournament for ethnic minorities in the city.

"The Christmas Lights switch-on was a huge moment for me. It was the first time Belfast had an event since 2019. Having my own family on stage was very special.

"I also had the opportunity to visit my old school, Blessed Trinity College, and speaking at their senior prize day was like a full circle for me. I remember when Niall Ó Donnghaile was Lord Mayor and he came in to say a few words to us at my senior prize-giving.

"There were so many times I found myself taking a step back and realising how enormous the role can be and to hear about the work that people do."

Ryan admits the role was challenging with an often busy daily schedule but his words of advice for the new Lord Mayor is simple – just enjoy it.

"The biggest challenge of the role was the time demands, starting early and finishing late which was hard for me personally with a young family but I approached the role as a massive one-off opportunity and really embraced it," he added.

"My advice for Micky would be to just enjoy it. It is a huge privilege to serve the city of Belfast in this way and get to know the city in a way you never have before.

"As for myself, I am looking forward to getting back into my constituency work in Ligoniel and the wider Oldpark DEA."