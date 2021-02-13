A slippery tale comes to an end in Whitewell

AN appeal has been made to track down the owner of a snake found in the Whitewell.

The corn snake was discovered this week by a local resident in Whitewell Crescent. The corn snake is a North American species of rat snake that that subdues its small prey by constriction.

It is found throughout the southeastern and central United States. Though superficially resembling the venomous copperhead and often killed as a result of this mistaken identity, corn snakes lack functional venom and are harmless and beneficial to humans by helping to control populations of wild rodent pests that damage crops and spread disease. Their docile nature, reluctance to bite, moderate adult size, attractive pattern, and comparatively simple care make them commonly kept pet snakes.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Taylor McGrann is appealing for its owner to come forward, with the snake currently in the safety of a local pet shop.

“I was contacted by a constituent to say a snake had been found in Whitewell Crescent,” he explained.

“They weren’t on social media and wanted me to put something on social media to trace its owner I had asked if anyone owned the snake in the area. No one has claimed ownership yet so it has been taken in by a local pet shop.

“It is a corn snake. I think it is the type that people would have as pets and I would appeal for its owners to come forward.”