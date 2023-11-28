Police concerned about the welfare of missing Twinbrook man Aaron (32)

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Twinbrook man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

32-year-old Aaron McKinney was last seen in the Glen Road area of West Belfast on Sunday, November 12. Aaron is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.

On Monday, searches took place in Colin Glen Forest Park.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: "I have met with the family of Aaron McKinney and they are appealing for any information regarding Aaron's whereabouts.

Aaron was last seen on the Glen Road between 9am and 10am on Friday, November 10.

"Aaron had gone to the shop to pick up groceries for his father and was last seen on foot along the Glen Road after dropping off the groceries.

"His family are asking the public to check their dash cams or any CCTV they may have, to help trace his steps.

"If you think you may have saw him that morning please contact the police."

If you have seen Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 391 of 24/11/23.