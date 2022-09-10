'Kindness of strangers' during Whitewell salon's Christmas collection

CHRISTMAS KINDNESS DAY: Some of the items at Ace Boutique beauty salon last Sunday

A NORTH Belfast business has been praised for a kind-hearted gesture to help people during the current cost of living crisis.

Ace Boutique beauty salon on the Whitewell Road held a 'Christmas kindness' day last Sunday.

Owner, Ashley McNamara and husband, Terence from Wholesale Beds Direct and staff members donated a number of items to the collection.

Food hampers, female hygiene packs, baby packs with nappies, formula and wipes, clothes, adults, children clothes and shoes were all available free of charge.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Ashley explained why she organised the collection.

"With the cost of living crisis with soaring energy, people are really struggling from things," she said.

I’ve saw on social media and this is only due to get worse with another increases come October and January. People are literally choosing whether to heat or eat – and some with young children.

"Christmas is only three months away and my heart goes out to people wondering whether they will be able to afford a Christmas gift for their children so that is why we included toys that hopefully someone might find use of that they could maybe put away and give to their child at Christmas.

"We also had lots of food, toiletries, baby essentials and clothes.

"I wanted to do something that I thought might make a difference to someone's life and ease the pressure a little.

"If only for a few days or a week, we’ve made a difference in some way by helping.

"I have four children of my own so I wouldn’t want to see any child go without and if I’m able to help a fellow mum or parent then I will."

Ashley said the event was a huge success.

"We met so many lovely people. A number of people called in to fill bags with whatever they needed and we also had people message our page to ask for help which we delivered packages out to them.

"Through these winter months, people need to be kind to one another and check in on their neighbours and just really look out for each other because you don’t know who could really need it.

"I want to give a special mention and thanks to my husband Terence, my staff members Danielle and Courtney for their amazing help on the day, and of course to the kindness of strangers who also donated items.

"I got a lovely message afterwards from a mother who got some food, nappies and toys for her son. She said it lifted a huge weight off her shoulders and that is what the day was all about."