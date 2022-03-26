Adelaide Street revitalisation scheme nears completion

WORK on a scheme to revitalise Adelaide Street in South Belfast has now been substantially completed.

The pilot project was funded from Minister Mallon’s Blue/Green Infrastructure Fund and delivered in partnership with Belfast City Council. It forms part of wider plans to enhance city centre infrastructure post-Covid and will contribute to the city’s shared agenda of placemaking through the development of a greener, more accessible, liveable and age friendly city.

The scheme creates an improved pedestrian and active travel experience along Adelaide Street through the provision of additional space for walking, resting, play and outdoor dining. It includes solar lighting, shelter, bike parking and significant greening.

Unveiling the scheme Minister Mallon said: “This scheme reflects a new way of living as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and importantly take steps to address the climate emergency.

“Outdoor public spaces make our city centre more attractive, transforming them into areas where we can take time to rest, eat and socialise with friends. It can also help boost local business and tourism.

“We must also address our reliance on motor vehicles and with the addition of bike parking, I hope more people will consider more active and sustainable methods of travel into the city centre.

“As we move into the spring and summer months, I look forward to seeing this urban space put to good use by shoppers, workers, tourists and families.”

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl, added: “We’re delighted to have received funding and support from our partners the Department for Infrastructure to deliver this scheme.

"We’ve had input from people of all ages who live or work on this street, have a business here, or simply use it on their day-to-day journey through the city. The design references the rich heritage of the area through its materials, shapes and colours. For example, the lit lantern structures take their shape from machinery, looms and cutting patterns that would have been found in the linen warehouses, and if you look up underneath them you’ll see architectural details from the surrounding buildings reflected in their mirrors.

“Our Bolder Vision for Belfast is all about creating a greener, more accessible, liveable and age-friendly city, and it’s our aim that this scheme on Adelaide Street will help to reduce car dominance, make the space more inviting and improve people’s experience when they’re walking and wheeling through the city, whilst retaining access for public transport.”

SDLP South Belfast representative Elsie Trainor added: “In South Belfast we are lucky to have some of the best outdoor spaces anywhere on this island and the delivery of this scheme by SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will only add to that offering. As we head into spring and summer this new outdoor space will be utilised by the entire community and people visiting the area.

“The creation of a new outdoor space for walking, resting, playing and dining will provide people with more options while going about their day in our city. Adelaide Street is right at the heart of Belfast and this will provide space for people to stop, rest and eat while out shopping, socialising and patronising local businesses.

“This project has also created additional green space, made our city centre safer and provided important active travel infrastructure. Minister Mallon has once again demonstrated her commitment to taking vehicles and their harmful emissions off our roads by providing people with greater choice. With the current Assembly mandate drawing to a close, Minister Mallon continues to work each day to deliver for our local communities.”

Some minor works will be carried out to complete the scheme in the coming weeks.