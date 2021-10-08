WATCH: Specsavers Park Centre set to celebrate their 10th anniversary

YOU should have gone to Specsavers, as the saying goes, and that is exactly what customers of West Belfast and beyond have been doing for ten years.

Specsavers in the Park Centre will officially celebrate ten years in business in the popular shopping centre on October 16. From small beginnings and staff numbers, the store has grown significantly over the past ten years and provides a range of services from expert eye tests, eye health and hearing.



Store Director, Matthew McKinney says he wants to thank customers for their continued support over the years.



“It’s fantastic. The past ten years have flown by. We want to say a big thank you to all our customers, the local community and the Park Centre itself for all the help and support we have had over the past ten years,” he said.



“The growth we have seen over the last ten years has been phenomenal. We started off with about 12 staff and we now have 30 staff with two four test rooms. That increased capacity has enabled us to continue to serve the local community. We have a range of services outside of normal eye tests, including supporting the NHS in dealing with minor eye conditions. We have special 3D-scan technology which allows us to find out information about the eye four years sooner than previously.



“We remained open during the Covid-19 pandemic which helped take the pressure off the NHS for eye care. It has been great to open up more since and serve more customers in-store. Our tenth anniversary is officially on October 16 and we will be planning a number of activities and competitions for the day.



“As for the future, we want to see the continued growth of the store. We love supporting the community through things like Best of the West and Inspirational Youth as well as our sponsorship with St James’ Swifts Football Club.”



Specsavers Opticians and Audiologists, Unit 6, The Park Centre, Donegall Road, Belfast BT12 6HN. Tel: 028 9026 8680. Check out their website here.



See Specsavers Anniversary Competition below

