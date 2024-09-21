Nominations open for this year's Aisling Awards

WITH nominations open for the 2024 Aisling Awards, we are delighted to have The Open University on board as our premier partner once again.

For 27 years, the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise.

In the Europa Hotel on Friday 22 November, we will have an opportunity to salute the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour who hail from all corners of the great city of Belfast. These are the people who are constantly focused on the future; leaders who look out for inspiration; beacons of Belfast who understand that more unites us than divides us.

Over two decades and more, honorary guests have ranged from our Special Olympians to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the family of little Oscar Knox, to the courageous family of Harry Holland.

The Open University has pioneered distance learning for over 50 years, delivering exceptional teaching and outstanding support to students across Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and the world. Its mission is to make learning accessible to all, and together have already helped over two million students to realise their ambitions.

This year, the Open University continues to grow from strength to strength with over 8,000 students registered in Ireland ahead of the start of a new term.

John D'Arcy, National Director of The Open University in Ireland, said they were delighted to be involved in the Aisling Awards 2024.

"We have been involved with the Aisling Awards for many years and are once again delighted to be part of it this year again," he said. "Aside from our own graduations, it is one of the highlights of our year.

"Another highlight for us this year is our involvement in a project with esteemed journalist and author Brian Rowan, the Irish Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Healing Through Remembering.

“Impossible Peace is a new book by Brian which opens up his personal archive of interviews and documents with key individuals from 30 years ago as the IRA and loyalist ceasefires were announced. The archive also has new essays from many of those individuals, reflecting on how the ceasefires came about.

"To support the series of public talks by Brian which started at Féile an Phobáil in August, The Open University in Ireland has developed an online site where you can download a copy of Impossible Peace and listen to excerpts from the original cassette tapes. If you type 'OpenLearn Ceasefire 30' into your browser, you'll get to the site.

"Earlier this year, The Open University awarded Brian an Honorary Doctorate to recognise his courage, compassion, and dedication to journalism and peacebuilding. His career serves as an inspiring example of the impact of perseverance and integrity in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

"The OU also sees the Aisling Awards as a great way to get our message across to communities right across the city about the power of learning. The night itself is fantastic. The atmosphere is amazing with so many people and organisations over the years being recognised for the hard work that they do.

"I would encourage people to get involved this year. Don't be shy and maybe it is time you were recognised."

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, October 22. You can nominate here.