Aisling Education Bursaries celebrate 25 years

THE 25th annual Aisling Education Bursaries have been launched in what promises to be the biggest year to date.

The bursaries – which are organised by the West Belfast Partnership Board – were first established in 2000 to provide financial support to students from West Belfast to help make their dreams of taking up further and higher education or training a reality and to fulfil their life ambitions for securing a fulfilling career.

The Aisling Bursaries also highlight the importance the business community attaches to the development of education and training in West Belfast. Year on year, individuals, local families, businesses and international organisations contribute bursaries to support students and help them defray the costs of education and training.

Last year, sponsors donated an incredible £86,000 which has helped 174 students to fulfil their dreams of beginning or continuing their studies. In the last 24 years, a total of £905,500 has been awarded to 1,248 students.

Angie Mervyn, Education Manager at the West Belfast Partnership Board, said: “We are sure that this year, which marks the 25th anniversary of the bursaries will be the biggest year yet.

"Our sponsors have shown not only an incredible gesture of generosity, but also a vote of confidence in the recipients of the bursaries and a real investment in our West Belfast community.

"This year we are hoping to reach the £1 million mark to enable the maximum amount of applicants to receive a bursary and to celebrate 25 years."

Speaking at the launch at 26 West Bar and Grill in the Kennedy Centre, Sinn Féin West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: "The Aisling Education Bursaries provide an opportunity for students from West Belfast and Shankill to take up education or training which will provide them with career opportunities.

"I am committed to ensuring the growth and development of West Belfast and to ensuring we have sustainable employment to meet the needs of the ever-developing talent here in the city. The Aisling Bursaries are a fantastic example of how we can make that happen.

Kelli McLaughlin from Belfast Media with Paul Maskey MP

"Every penny of the funds raised went and continues to go directly to the students to help make their dreams of taking up further and higher education or training a reality – and to fulfil their life ambitions for securing a fulfilling career.

"Over the years, students have included young people who were perhaps the first person in their extended family to go to university; women returning to education and training having missed out on education the first time around; ex-prisoners and victims of the conflict, lone parents and those disadvantaged through disabilities.

"The Aisling Education Bursaries bring a sense of connectivity and belonging to our community here in West Belfast, embracing diversity and highlighting what is best about a community which always looks after each other."

If you are interested in sponsoring an Aisling Education Bursary in 2024, please contact Angie Mervyn at angie@wbpb.org .

You can apply for a bursary at https://westbelfast-partnership.com/aisling-bursary-application/