Aisling Person of the Year accolade recognised thousands who make a difference daily

EVERDAY HEROES: John D'Arcy, Director of Open University Ireland and premier sponsor of the Aisling Awards, presents the Person of the Year 'Wheel of Life Sculpture' to Eilish Rooney and Monica Culbert.

By recognising the life-long efforts of Persons of the Year Monica Culbert and Eilish Rooney to build a better Belfast, the Aisling Awards organisers were acknowledging the work of thousands across the city who make a difference every day.

That was the view of veteran educationalist and justice campaigner Eilish as she joined Monica on stage at the Europa on Saturday night to accept the coveted accolade.

"In the past, the Aisling Person of the Year Award has gone to people in the public eye, to well-known individuals, to people who are deservedly internationally famous for their commitments to rights, equality, and justice," she said.

Our amazing young leaders (18+) representing @TAMHI2011 tonight. We just won the Beacon of Hope award at the Aisling Awards #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/RwqYWUx8US — TAMHI (@TAMHI2011) December 4, 2021

"This year, on the 25th Aisling anniversary, a year in which all of us continue to experience a relentless and profound public health crisis, this year is different. This year standing before you, accepting the Aisling Person of the Year Award are two women whose names most of you are unlikely to have heard of before. What have they done, you may well ask yourselves, to deserve the award? I’ve asked myself this same question since hearing of the award and I’ve come up with an answer."



MEDICINE MEN (AND WOMEN): Pat Cullen, President of Royal College of Nursing, presents the TG4 Aisling Roll of Honour Award to Community Pharmacists NI Chair Peter Rice.

She added: "My answer is that the two people before you tonight are representative of thousands of people across this city and across these islands, people who make everyday differences in their communities, who work with others to provide opportunities so that people can value themselves and change their lives. These everyday differences are rarely in public view. They are not part of a campaign you’ll have heard about. They are differences that are below the radar, normally not recognised. Tonight, they are."

And Eilish, who recently published a poem anthology inspired by the Ballymurphy Massacre families' fight for justice, said all Belfast's builders shared in the spotlight.

Blessed Trinity College pick up coveted education award sponsored by @KCbelfast #AislingAwards pic.twitter.com/P5E3fnMNvc — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) December 4, 2021

"We don’t stand on this stage alone. With us in spirit are the people and places we come from. The people and places that make us who we are, family, friends, neighbours, co-workers, colleagues, and team mates."

Former St Gall's GAC Chairwoman, Project Children powerhouse and nursery school principal Monica Culbert referred to the proud heritage of both recipients.



"We are delighted to be here tonight to receive the award," she said, "me from the Clonard area and Eilis from Ballymurphy in West Belfast."



She added: "We accept this award for all the children, men, women, past and present, who know they have more in them than others believe, who take the chance to work towards their goal, their Aisling.



"For all the families, of over 30,000 boys, girls and students who trusted me enough to go to America for six weeks with Project Children, who come back with new ideas to share at home. For all the Gaels in Cumann Naomh Gall who were willing to be inclusive and allow a woman to lead their club and develop it into a valuable community asset.

"In Belfast there has always been a hunger for learning. Long may it continue. For as my mother always told me, 'Education is easy to carry, especially for a woman'."

Honourees at the 2021 Aisling Awards were:

The George Best Belfast City Airport Civic Wellbeing Award: Stella Maris hostel.

Gradam na Gaeilge urraithe ag Foras na Gaeilge/Irish Language Award: Bunscoil Phobal Feirste.

Kennedy Centre Education Award: Blessed Trinity College.

Medicare Community Award: Lagmore Youth Project.

TG4 Roll of Honour Award: Community Pharmacists of Belfast.

Beacon of Hope Awards: TAMHI mental wellbeing campaigners; Connected Health home care workers; Marie McIntrye, John Paul II primary school; Stephen Montgomery, Translink.

Mercury Security Small Business-Big Impact Award: Humain.

Movie House Arts & Culture Award: Cavehill Community Choir.

Urban Villages Rebuilding Award: Belfast South Community Resources Digital Hub.

Sean Graham Sport Award: Aidan Walsh and Michaela Walsh.

Persons of the Year: Eilish Rooney and Monica Culbert.