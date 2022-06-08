Residents' anger after Alexandra Park Avenue needles find

A NORTH Belfast residents' group have expressed their anger after needles were found in the Alexandra Park Avenue area.

Lower North Belfast Concerned Residents are encouraging people to report incidents of drug dealing to the PSNI or local elected representatives. It comes after used needles were discovered outside homes on Alexandra Park Avenue.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Used needles were discovered outside people's homes on Alexandra Park Avenue. This is a quiet respectable area where many young children play regularly in the street.

"What kind of person would commit such a vile act? What if a child had found these needles?

"This comes on the back of an incident on Thursday evening when members of the community came together to force the removal (by the PSNI) of drug dealers who were attempting to sell drugs to schoolchildren from apartments above the shops on York Road.

"Our community will not tolerate drug dealing scum anymore. Please contact the PSNI or your local political representative."