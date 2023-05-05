ELECTION '23: Alliance announce second candidate for Balmoral

THE Alliance Party are standing a second candidate for the upcoming local elections in the Balmoral DEA.



Dr Tara Brooks is a senior lecturer at Queen's University Belfast specialising in Construction and Project Management. The academic will be running alongside her Alliance colleague and current Balmoral councillor Mickey Murray.



“I am delighted to have Tara as my running mate and know she would be a fantastic representative for all the communities of Balmoral,” said Cllr Murray.



“Her academic expertise will be incredibly valuable in planning and infrastructure development, and I know she is a committed party member who holds the principles of the Alliance Party dear. As a resident, she will bring with her a local knowledge and a passion for delivering for everyone in Balmoral.”



Dr Brooks expressed her excitement at being chosen as an Alliance candidate saying.



“It is wonderful to be representing Alliance and to be running for Belfast City Council, particularly as a representative of my home area. Mickey and I make a great team.



“If elected, I will work hard to ensure the voice of everyone in Balmoral is heard and add to the fantastic foundations that have been delivered by Mickey and former party representatives.”



Dr Brooks firmly believes that her knowledge and experience can help to make the city a greener one.



“In Council I would apply my knowledge and experience to deliver more vibrant communities, a greener city, and smarter infrastructure for Belfast. I am passionate about combating the climate crisis, whilst delivering on the day-to-day issues such as accessibility, parking and green spaces.



“We need a city that works, and Alliance is best placed to make that happen.”