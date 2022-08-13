Alliance MLA calls for action on Fly-Tipping in South Belfast

South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw has called for more proactive and coordinated action to tackle fly-tipping and littering in South Belfast.

“More needs to be done to address the huge levels of fly-tipping and littering across Inner South Belfast” said Ms Bradshaw.

“Whilst I understand the pressures on public services, this issue is constantly raised with me by constituents, who are beyond frustrated, and there are areas like the Holyland that are plagued with rubbish. It is clear that retrospective clean-ups are not dealing with the issue."

Fly-tipping has been a reoccurring issue in the area and as well as being a huge eyesore is posing a growing health risk. Overflowing bins and general waste are a common sight, particularly in alleyways.

Local residents have repeatedly expressed their concern and frustration about the extent of the problem.

“What we need is a coordinated response with more investigation to secure prosecution and more resources to increase the roll-out of alley-gates in the constituency," continued Ms Bradshaw. "Landlords also need to take responsibility for their property, especially at this time of year when many move out of houses of multiple occupancy and private rentals.

“Fly-tipping and littering not only affects the city’s reputation, but it is unsanitary and impacts the health of residents, encourages rats and can be a danger to children. It is time for proactive action to tackle this matter.”