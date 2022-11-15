Belfast's International Uilleann Piping Day a huge success

FÁILTE: Belfast’s First Presbyterian Church on Rosemary Street played host to the event

SATURDAY saw the International Uilleann Piping Day take place in Belfast. Organised by Na Píobairí Uilleann, the day saw a global celebration of the unique Irish pipes or ‘uilleann pipes’. The event is aimed at raising awareness about the iconic Irish instrument.

As part of the International Uilleann Piping Day, An Droichead, Belfast Trad and the Belfast Pipers Cooperative organised a free piping recital in Belfast’s First Presbyterian Church on Rosemary Street.

Performers on the day included Paddy O'Hare,Tom Clarke, Cormac 'Buzz' Ó Briain, Lachlann McKibbon, Stevie Porter, Danny McGreevy, Paul Bell, Martin Shields and Seán Donnelly. The event attracted both tourists and locals, musicians and non-musicians.

The Belfast Piping Cooperative run a monthly meet-up in An Droichead where they learn, swap tunes and welcome guest pipers monthly.

Performor Cormac 'Buzz' Ó Briain said, “International Uilleann Piping Day was a fantastic celebration of uilleann piping with a wide variety of pipers, both old and new, performing at the heart of Belfast city centre in the First Presbyterian Church.

“It is a huge positive for uilleann piping in Belfast that the event was facilitated by An Droichead, Belfast Trad and the Belfast Pipers Cooperative, showing that through strategic cooperation, we can put on fantastic events and promote this UNESCO recognised instrument by offering opportunities for pipers to play and be heard.”