Andersonstown business inspired by Cubb to raise £9,000 for three local charities

CHARITY EFFORT: James and Kerri from the Impact NI team with Cubb McCullough, Claire from Lighthouse, Margaret from Suicide Awareness and Support Group and Gerard from West Wellbeing.

A LOCAL business in Andersonstown has raised £9,000 for three local charities.

Impact NI Accident Management recently assisted the launch of a charity scheme centred around the inspiring song 'If Only' by West Belfast musician Cubb McCullough.

This initiative brought together the talents and hearts of the community, with Cubb's amazing song and efforts raising an incredible £9,000 for three vital charities – Suicide Awareness and Support Group, Lighthouse and West Wellbeing.

Tommy Fitzsimmons, from Impact NI explained: "We have always believed in the power of community and collaboration. Since our establishment in 2012, we’ve worked tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of those around us.

"This charity initiative not only highlights the need for mental health resources but also showcases the strength of our local community.

"We are proud to partner with organisations that share our vision of promoting wellbeing and support. Together, we are making strides toward a healthier, more aware community, one note at a time.

"As a local company, we take immense pride in serving our clients, friends, colleagues and the local community. My dedicated team and I are committed to making a positive impact right here in our community and beyond, by giving back to the community and partners that have supported us since 2012. This is our mission."