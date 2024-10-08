Nominations rolling in for Aisling Education Award

WITH nominations continuing for this year’s Aisling Awards the manager of the Kennedy Centre, John Jones, is urging readers to nominate educational establishments and school projects to be shortlisted for this year’s Education Award.

The Kennedy Centre is once again sponsoring the Aisling Education Award and John said the shopping centre is proud of its long association with the prestigious awards.

“We’ve been associated with the Aisling Awards since its inception,” John said. “It’s massive for us to be involved in the annual gala.

“At the Kennedy Centre we view ourselves as an integral part of the community and it’s important for us to be involved with the Aisling Awards which shine a light on our often unsung heroes.

“West Belfast and the rest of Belfast is blessed with some fantastic schools and we want everyone to get involved and start nominating. We’ve had some great winners in the past and I’ve no doubt that will be story this year as well.”

Last year, Workforce Training Service were named joint-winners of the Aisling Education Awards.

We're seeking nomations for our Excellence in Education category#AwardCeremony #AwardWinners #Recognition Aisling Events

Click here to make your nominationhttps://t.co/G9wuVE59I4 pic.twitter.com/mm5m7PKXJ0 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) October 6, 2024

Paul Boyle, General Manager said it was an "honour" to be recognised with the award.

"This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication, hard work, and passion of the entire Workforce team which strives to empower its trainees, apprentices and course participants by equipping them with the necessary skills and training for their futures.

"Furthermore, the award is testimony to the power of education and lifelong learning and the transformative impact they can have on individual lives and the community as a whole. It's an acknowledgment of the importance of providing people with the tools, guidance, and support they need to unlock their potential.

"Our team here at Workforce has taken great pride in this achievement. Their tireless efforts are not only shaping the futures of many people but also contributing significantly to the social and economic prosperity of our local community."

In the Europa Hotel on Friday, November 22, we will have an opportunity to salute the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city.

You can submit your nomination for this year's Aisling Education Award here. Nominations close on Tuesday, October 22.