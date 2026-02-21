PUPILS from two Andersonstown primary schools put their general knowledge to the test recently as SAG Credit Union hosted its annual Under-11s Credit Union Schools Quiz.

Teams from St John the Baptist Primary School and Holy Child Primary School went head‑to‑head in what proved to be one of the most competitive events to date.

With just a few points separating the top three teams it was Team 7 from St John the Baptist who ultimately claimed victory, with both runner‑up positions secured by Holy Child Primary School.

Second-place team from Holy Child Primary School

The quiz featured eight rounds covering a wide range of topics including geography, music, sport, and general knowledge. Pupils demonstrated impressive teamwork and collaboration—skills that have made the event a much‑loved fixture on the local schools’ calendar.

SAG Credit Union Chief Executive Sheena Joyce, who served as quizmaster, praised the enthusiasm and sportsmanship shown throughout the day,

“The atmosphere in the hall was electric! Although there were some tense moments as the competition went down to the wire, there was fantastic camaraderie among the teams," she said.

Third-place team from Holy Child Primary School

“Congratulations to the winners and a special thank you to all the schools and teachers for their continued support.”

As champions, the St John the Baptist team will now progress to the next stage of the competition in early March where they will aim to secure a coveted place in the Grand Final in Dublin.