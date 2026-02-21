THE World Monuments Fund (WMF) is set to invest significantly in the historic Assembly Rooms building in Belfast.

Vacant since 2000, the Assembly Rooms is a Grade B1 listed heritage building on the corner of North Street and Waring Street which dates to 1769 and is one of Belfast’s most prominent and architecturally important public buildings. It’s where plans to establish a slave trading company were rejected in 1786, the famous Belfast Harp Festival was held in 1792, and where Henry Joy McCracken was sentenced to death in 1798.

It was acquired by Belfast City Council last year.

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) is an independent international organisation based in New York dedicated to the protection of historic architecture and heritage. It is investing $7m (£5.2m) across 21 different locations around the world, although it has not disclosed how much of that has been allocated to the Assembly Rooms.

Announcing the funding, a spokesperson for the WMF said: "The Belfast Assembly Rooms is a significant civic building that has long been central to the city's cultural life.

"WMF is supporting documentation, planning, and stabilisation to prepare the building for restoration and renewed public use."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson added: "Our historic buildings are so important to Belfast's character and sense of place, so it's wonderful to have WMF's expertise and backing for this important preservation initiative.

"We want to make The Assembly Rooms a central part of our city's life once again."