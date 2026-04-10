A LOCAL councillor has expressed his anger after a range of material was dumped off the Glen Road.

The large quantity of rubbish was dumped on O'Hare's Lane.

Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson said he had been in contact with Radius Housing regarding the dumping.

"I have been in touch with Radius Housing regarding this lane on the Glen Road and should have it cleaned this week.

"It is hard to understand the mentality of the idiots who think it’s ok to do this. It is totally disgusting and totally unnecessary with all the options available today.

"Someone is making money out of this. Those responsible are an absolute disgrace and should hang their heads in shame."