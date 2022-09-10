Giant ambition for Ardoyne artist Anne-Marie

FIRST ART EXHIBITION: Anne-Marie White showcased her work this week in Conway Mill

A NORTH Belfast woman has spoken of her delight after showcasing her first art exhibition this week.

Anne-Marie White (41) from Ardoyne brought 'City of Giants and the Little People' to Conway Mill for two days.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Anne-Marie said that her love of art started from a young age.

"I have been into art since I was young. I always loved art and I always designed things for people," she explained.

"Recently, I started working with boards and acrylics. I would use art as a measure to cope with stress. My mum passed 11 years ago and from then I have put my heart and soul into art.

"I was so excited to showcase my first exhibition ‘City of Giants and The Little People’ in Conway Mill.

"The giants in the exhibition are giants like Titanic and Harland and Wolf, things that have made Belfast what it is. Little people is all about angels and folklore."

Anne-Marie said she is "delighted" with the feedback from her first art exhibition and hopes to continue to work on new ideas.

"Feedback from people has been really positive. My family and friends have been really supportive which I am so grateful for," she added.

"It was my first exhibition. I would really like to thank Conway Mill for the opportunity to host my exhibition.

"As for the future, I want to continue working at my art and see where things lead me. I have so many ideas and angles in my head of what I want to do next."

You can keep up-to-date with Anne-Marie on her Facebook page- 'Anne M White Creations'.