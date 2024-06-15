Annual Clonard Solemn Novena returns next week

THE annual Clonard Solemn Novena is set to return next week with thousands of worshippers expected to attend services over the nine days.

The Novena in honour of our Mother of Perpetual Help runs from Wednesday, June 19 to June 27. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Creating a Culture of Care’.

Special sessions include Blessing of Families on Saturday, June 22 at 11.30am and 1.30pm. Sacrament of the Sick will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 11.30am and 1.30pm and Youth Session with Mass on Sunday, June 23 at 8pm. The popular Inter Church Day will take place on Monday, June 24.

Daily Novena times are: Monday to Friday: 6.45am, 9.30am,11.30am, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. Saturday and Sunday times are: 6.45am, 9.30am,11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm

You can also watch live on webcam at www.clonard.com.