THE annual Easter lily launch – to commemorate those who died for Irish freedom – has taken place in Belfast City Hall.

It's just the third time the event has been held in the civic building.

The launch began with the singing of the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, by Gerry McCabe, who also later performed 'Foggy Dew'. The 1916 Proclamation was also read out by Anne Nic Mhanais, chair of Ógra Shinn Féin.

Joe Austin, from National Graves Association, who organise the event said: "Easter is normally a big occasion for republicans because of the rising in 1916.

"This year is particularly important because it marks the 100th anniversary of the very first Easter Lily campaign, organised by Cumann na mBan in 1926.

"It is very important to remember the effect the Easter Lily launch had on the morale of republicans. At that time 3,000 republicans lost their lives, there was land seizure on a daily basis and 80,000 went in and out of internment.

"The women who launched the lily were just out of prison. It is not only a badge but a statement of our support for the revolution."

Guest speaker Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said: "I want to thank Joe from the National Graves Association for the opportunity to speak today and acknowledge the work that they do throughout the year to ensure events like today happen.

Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly

"This year marks 100 years since the lily was first sold by Cumann na mBan to raise money for the Irish Republican Prisoners Dependents Fund.

"Since then, thousands of men and women have continued that fight for freedom and maintained that broken line of resistance.

"This city has changed drastically since. When City Hall first opened in 1906, not a single person would have dared to dream that Irish republicans would be the largest group in council or that Belfast City Council would bring in the most progressive Irish language policy in the country.

"Ireland has changed and the city has changed and I am proud to be one of 22 councillors as part of the largest team in the council.

"As republicans, we have every right to be here and remember our dead. The conversation around a new Ireland has never been so alive and we all have a part to play.

"We must never forget the role and sacrifices that so many people made to get us where we are today.

"Wear your Easter Lily with pride, attend a commemoration over Easter and encourage others to do the same."

The National Graves Association Easter Commemoration will be held on Easter Sunday (April 5), meeting at 1pm Beechmount Avenue, leaving at 1.30pm sharp for Milltown Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Deirdre Hargey MLA.