Annual commemoration at Casement Park

A GROUP of around 100 people gathered at Casement Park on Saturday for the annual Roger Casement Commemoration.

After walking from the clubhouse to the Andersonstown Road, Chairman Alan Daly welcomed those in attendance and called on piper Shane O'Neill to play a lament while Joe Compston lowered the national flag.

A newly-painted mural was then unveiled by association member Gerry Brown as Banna Strand was played on the whistle and a wreath was laid by Chris Bleakley.

Alan then called on Pádraic MacCoitir to recite the poem, 'The Irish Language', by Roger Casement.

Alan Daly once again called for Roger Casement's remains to be brought back to his requested burial location in Murlough Bay. Alan asked for those in attendance to join the campaign to "right this terrible wrong".

Proceedings were then brought to an end with Amhrán na bhFiann as the national flag was raised.