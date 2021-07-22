Vandals at former Bunscoil site 'a hazard to community'

ANTI-social behaviour at a former Bunscoil site in North Belfast is causing "a hazard to the community".

Fires have been lit by a small group of local children at the former site of Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain in Wyndham Drive.

Local community group Ar Son Na nDaoine hit out at the anti-social behaviour and vandalism of the derelict site.

"A small group of local children aged eight to12 have been setting fires on the site of the old Bunscoil at Wyndham drive," they said in a statement.

"Emergency services attended on Sunday evening and extinguished yet another fire on the site. Firefighters took the time to explain the various hazards present and an issue that they face here on a regular basis.

"It is neither fair to them nor to those who may be in need of their assistance that they are continuously called here.

"The main entry point is at Wyndham Drive. While railings and metal gates have been replaced and secured, they have been repeatedly breached and once again this dangerous site is easily accessible to local children. The derelict building is infested with vermin, therefore risks such as Weil's Ddsease from rat urine exist.

"Thanks to the firefighters who attended and explained everything to us and also to local children for the respect and courtesy they displayed.

"This is a long-running issue that needs to be quickly resolved for the safety of children, residents' peace of mind and the efficiency of our emergency services.

"We will establish contact with the owner of the site, inform elected representatives for the area and engage with all those who have been involved in attempting to resolve this."

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Nichola Bradley appealed to parents to know where their children are.

"The Fire Brigade were once again called to the old school site in Wyndham Street because children have started yet another fire," she said.

"These children are primary school age and someone could get seriously hurt. Residents are having to put up with this on a daily basis which is completely unacceptable.

"If you think your young ones could be in that area please check on them and tell them how dangerous this is."