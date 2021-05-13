Antrim Hurling League: Carryduff salvage draw as the rain pours in Armagh

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Cuchulainn’s 0-8 Carryduff 0-8



THEY left it late but, for the second game in succession, Carryduff salvaged a draw – this time against Cuchulainn’s in Wednesday night’s Division Three clash at Sherry’s Field.

Played in the foothills of Armagh’s St Patrick’s Cathedral, the contest developed into something of a shootout between the respective free-takers as the incessant rain scuppered any chance of a free-flowing game of hurling.

Full-forward Jordan Murtagh scored all but one of his side’s eight points, including a well-struck 65, yet Donal Rooney’s injury-time free for Carryduff earned the South Belfast side a share of the spoils.

Carryduff were also indebted to goalkeeper Conor McLornan who pulled off a stunning point-blank save to deny Cuchulainn’s attacker Ben Devlin in the final 10 minutes.

Indeed, the home side were much livelier in the early exchanges and raced into three-point lead in the first quarter.

Murtagh opened his account with a free inside the first minute and added another from play 30 seconds later.

Team captains Conor Devlin and Conor Cassidy with referee Ray Matthews

Carryduff’s forward division were wasteful early on and struggled in the appalling conditions, dropping a number of efforts short of the target.

Murtagh took full advantage from one such error as the Armagh men countered with pace to set-up their talisman, who put his side 0-3 to no score ahead with 10 minutes played.

It took Carryduff 13 minutes to register a point via midfielder Eoin Conway, but they should have been level moments earlier when Conor McAlister opted for power over precision and Cuchulainn’s goalkeeper Adam Murtagh was equal to his effort.

A foul on Ben Devlin at the other end allowed Jordan Murtagh to restore his side’s three-point cushion before Donal Rooney pulled a point back for Carryduff just before the first water break.

On the restart, a rash tackle by Cuchulainn’s midfielder Conor Devlin earned himself a yellow card and Rooney punished the hosts further by converting the free to leave a point between the sides on 19 minutes.

A long-range free from Murtagh minutes later dropped into the Carryduff net, but referee Ray Matthews disallowed the score for a square ball infringement.

Approaching half-time, the Armagh men moved two ahead when Ronan Davidson fired over from play, but a fine score in reply from Eoin Rooney left the hosts leading 0-5 to 0-4 at the break with Donal Rooney missing a chance to tie the game in stoppage time.

Carryduff did manage to level proceedings early in the second half with McAlister on target, but Cuchulainn’s were soon back ahead via another Murtagh free.

Michael Conway gives chase to his Cuchulainn's counterpart Conor Devlin

Scores were hard to come by as the rain continued to lash down and Rooney brought the sides level with a free midway through the half.

Not to be outdone, Murtagh stepped up to convert a brilliant 65 to nudge his side ahead once more, but the home side almost put the game beyond their opponents after the second water break.

Ben Devlin must have thought he’d done enough to plunder a vital goal for Cuchulainn’s, yet Conor McLornan had other ideas and managed to pull off a stunning save.

With the game still very much in the balance, a foul by substitute Neil Duffy gave Rooney a chance to level the game and the wing-back made no mistake from 50 yards out.

With just a few minutes of normal time remaining, the hosts were back in front with Murtagh, yet again, unerring from frees.

This time Carryduff skipper Conor Cassidy was deemed to be charging out of defence and Murtagh slotted over from 35 yards to move his side 0-8 to 0-7 ahead on 58 minutes.

However, there was time for a further twist and a foul on McAlister deep into injury-time saw Rooney convert to leave the sides level at full-time on eight points each.

After last Sunday’s draw at home to Glenarm, Carryduff will look to secure their first win of the new campaign with they host Davitt’s on Sunday, May 23 while Cuchulainn’s will bid to continue their unbeaten start when they travel to Glenravel in round three.



CUCHULAINN’S: A Murtagh; C McReynolds, S McParland, R O’Hagan; D Hicks, T Marley, C Duffy; C Devlin, S Muldoon; F Oliver, C Lavery, C Cartmill; B Devlin, J Murtagh (0-7, 0-4fs, 0-1 ’65), R Davidson (0-1). Subs: L Murtagh for Cartmill (HT), N Duffy for O’Hagan (40), T Duffy for Lavery (40), M Rafferty for Devlin (58), P Heaney for L Murtagh (60).



CARRYDUFF: C McLornan; M McConville, N McArdle, C Goodwin; D Rooney (0-5, 0-5fs), C Cassidy, J Lavery; E Conway (0-1), M Conway; C Beatty, P Loughran, C O’Callaghan; C McAlister (0-1), E Rooney (0-1). Subs: M Woods for McConville (25), D McCartan for O’Callaghan (44).



REFEREE: R Matthews (Rossa).