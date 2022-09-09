Antrim IFC: Davitt’s seek to maintain positive progress against Glenavy

Davitt’s enjoyed a relatively good league campaign and will aim to prolong their IFC campaign this week

A VERY positive 2022 can go to a new level for Davitt’s on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Glenavy for a place in the Intermediate Football Championship semi-final (3pm).

The Falls Road club have a very encouraging league campaign, finishing third and just outside a promotion playoff spot, but it still represented huge strides made by Sean McKenna’s charges this year.

A good opening win over Rasharkin in Group Three of the Championship got them off on the right foot and while there was disappointment in their defeat to Glenravel a fortnight back as they finished with 13 men and fell to a seven-point defeat that saw them take second spot in the group, there is nonetheless optimism they can break further ground for the club this weekend.

“We finished third in the league, which has been a big improvement on the last couple of years, although we were well beaten by Glenravel the other week to top the group,” said McKenna.

“They deserved to win it, but we are looking forward to this week’s game as it’s an opportunity to get to the semi-final of the Intermediate Championship - somewhere Davitt’s haven’t been for a long time.”

It will not be an easy task against a Glenavy side that topped Group Two with a one-point win over Ballymena and thumping victory over St Comgall’s and have plenty of quality with the Gallagher and Hamill clans spearheading the Chapel Hill men.

Davitt’s did win a league meeting between the clubs but Championship is a different environment to the league where Glenavy still have a relegation playoff to plan for - a scenario that seems baffling given their talents and one McKenna gives a false reading of how close an encounter this weekend’s clash will be.

“Glenavy was one of the best teams we have played all year,” he stressed.

“They were six points up on us at half-time at Davitt Park, but we came out and clawed that back within 10 minutes and went on to win by four.

“The football they played in the first half was the best I’ve encountered this year, so it will be a tough game for us.

“They are a good side and although they finished in the playoff match for relegation, but I would expect them to win that well.

“I think they just had a bad middle-third of the league and didn’t really recover from it, but there is no way they are a Division Three team.”

The bad news for the West Belfast men is that they are almost certain to be without Padraig McParland who damaged his ribs early in the game against Glenravel, whilst those who also ply their trade in the Irish League will be missing.

Still, McKenna insists his panel is strong enough to withstand these absentees and with the season now into ‘win or go home’ territory, his side will be ready to empty the tank with such a carrot on offer for a team that has made strides this year and plans to go further in the coming years.

“I explained to the lads that with the facilities they have now and a base to play on and train in, it means everything to Davitt’s,” he stressed.

“The senior footballers are the role models for the kids coming through, so they have a duty to be the best senior football team they can be and give those kids something to aspire to. That comes with playing at as high a level as possible and being involved in big games.

“I didn’t know where we would finish when we started the league, but we were up at the top until the final three games and were pipped for a playoff spot. It’s given them a taste of what they can do if we put a big push into it.”



St James’, Aldergrove v Dunloy Cuchullains

This game is set up to be an intriguing battle between sides who enter with contrasting fortunes (Sunday, 2pm, Aldergrove).

Aldergrove could well have been facing different opposition had St Paul’s netted a late goal rather than take an insurance point in their game a fortnight back that saw the Shaw’s Road club take second place in Group Four with the Crumlin club remaining on top by way of scoring difference.

They will know they must deliver a better and more consistent display against a Dunloy team that lost its opener against Sarsfield’s, but bounced back with two impressive wins over Ardoyne and St Patrick’s, Lisburn to advance into the last eight on scoring difference.

This is a game that could well go to the wire and will be decided as to whoever makes the most of their moments.



Glenravel v All Saints, Ballymena

Glenravel will be feeling good about themselves having won both their games in Group Three to finish top, defeating Rasharkin by three and then finishing the job at home to Davitt’s and will carry momentum into this quarter-final (Sunday, 2pm, Glenravel).

Ballymena were edged out in their opener by Glenavy, but responded to demolish St Comgall’s in a winner-take-all clash that was perhaps a better reflection of where they stand and will be aiming for a similar display this time.