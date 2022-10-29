Antrim Road business blames Department for flooding headache

FLOODING ISSUES: Cillin Gilmour, owner of The Sneaker Club on the Antrim Road

AN ANTRIM Road business owner has called for action to deal with flooding due to a blocked drain outside his premises.

Cillin Gilmour owns The Sneaker Club, opposite the Waterworks, which opened in June.

With recent heavy and frequent rainfall, Cillin told the North Belfast News the issue is getting worse.

"When I got the keys to this place in June, it was not too bad over the summer," he said.

"With all the rain recently, it has been blocked up for the last three weeks or so.

"Some days you can hardly get into my shop with the size of the puddle.

"I own a shoe cleaning shop and we sell shoes as well. The last thing people want to do is have to walk through a huge puddle to get in.

"My customers are people who are really into their trainers and wear designer trainers."

Local resident Anne, who lives above the shop also expressed her anger.

"It is very difficult to get in and out, especially when carrying shopping because you have to climb over the water.

"The dirt is horrendous. Sometimes it is like a river."

After being contacted by the North Belfast News, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department has cleared the blocked gully at the location on the Antrim Road and followed up with a visit to the shop.

"The owner has confirmed the gully has been cleaned and thanked the Department for doing so.”