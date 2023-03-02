Antrim Senior Huring Golf Classic returns in April

Antrim hurlers (L-R): Conall Bohill, Daniel McKernan and Niall O'Connor at the launch of the 2023 Antrim Senior Hurling Golf Classic that takes place at Balmoral Golf Course on April 14 John McIlwaine

The Antrim Senior Hurling Team, in partnership with Balmoral Golf Club, is proud to present the upcoming Antrim Senior Hurling Golf Classic on Friday, April 14 at Balmoral Golf Club in Belfast.

This event has seen great success in the past, and we look forward to another exciting tournament this year.

A team of four players (four ball) can enter the Antrim Senior Hurling Golf Classic for £200, which will cover the round of golf, entry to win great prizes, and a meal afterwards in the clubhouse restaurant.

Antrim Senior Hurlers would be delighted to have you or your business on board as a sponsor of the event.

For a cost of £100, your name or business logo will be showcased on the first hole as players begin to play and get photos throughout the entire day.

Cash donations are acceptable and please make any cheques payable to Antrim GAA. Space is limited so call or email now to book.

Call Stephen on 077 1045 9829 or antrimseniorhurlers@gmail.com

The players value the support of the hurling people of Antrim and wish to thank each of you for your continued support...