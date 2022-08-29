Antrim SFC: Heartache for St John’s as Creggan hold on for draw at Corrigan

Laughlin McCurdy is crowded out by Creggan challenges on Sunday Joe Carberry

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC, Group One

St John’s 0-9 Kickham's, Creggan 0-9

Sunday’s action closed off this year’s Senior Football Championship with a ferocious and intense affair between St John’s and Creggan at Corrigan Park on Sunday night.

The previous day’s draw between St Gall's and Lámh Dhearg meant a must-win for the Johnnies in the tightest group in this year’s Championship.

Creggan needed only the draw to claw through in Group One and they played exactly to that script.

The away side took the first score in the game, Eunan McAteer hand passed over the bar after a fantastic passing movement got Creggan passed the St John’s defence.

Paddy McBride replied instantly.

His pass to St John’s target-man Laughlin McCurdy caught a heavy bounce, which beat McCurdy and the Creggan full-back looping over the bar.

The South West men took back their lead as Ruairi McCann scored a free from inside the 21-yard line.

Paddy McBride goes on the attack

Creggan extended their lead to five points after Dominic McAteer scored a brace of points from the wing followed by another two frees from McCann at the 24-minute mark.

The Johnnies saw more bookings than points in the first 25 minutes after Ciaran Garland and Pearce Donnelly dragged down the Creggan forwards both seeing yellow.

Paddy McBride pointed twice from frees to reduce the scores to 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

Half-time blew and the brawl ensued. Both sides entangled in the middle of the park after a few off the ball incidents caused frustration on both sides to which Andy McGowan saw his shirt torn in two by the Creggan players.

The brawl seemed to spurn on the Belfast side as Star-man McBride drilled home an exquisite shop off the laces from 35 yards, which was followed by a free within the 21-yard line at the beginning of the second half.

The first five minutes in the second period saw Creggan’s lead reduced to a mere point.

Ruairi McCann scored a free which was brought forward to just outside the penalty area, after the initial decision brewed controversy amongst St John’s.

Creggan Midfielder Martin Johnston increased their lead again with a lovely point from play as he ghosted pass the St John’s half-back line.

Conal McGlade pointed from the left wing and Paddy McBride scored back-to-back frees to level the tie with five minutes of normal time.

Tempers get a little frayed

St John’s substitute Conor Hand stupidly kicked out and referee Darren McKeown was left with no option but to send off the forward.

The silly red card virtually cost St John’s momentum as Kevin Small put Creggan in front with only a minute left of play.

Creggan received a black card as Simon McDonagh’s enthralling run was brought to a halt as he was dragged down just outside the 30-yard line.

With seconds remaining St John’s had a last chance saloon as Andy McGowan and Ross Hannigan linked up well to beat the stern Creggan defence.

The ball landed at defender Joseph Garland who stuck it between the posts for the Johnnies.

It was little too late for the home side as the referee blew for full-time and Creggan went through in second place in Group One.

Massive effort from our Senior Footballers tonight @naomheoinclg Matched the County Champions @KickhamsCreggan all the way but unfortunately the draw was just not enough to progress. #naomheoinabu pic.twitter.com/H2as3WZBqD — Neal Peden (@neal_peden) August 28, 2022

Heartbreak for a battling St John’s side, but Lámh Dhearg top the group and will face Group Four runners-up Cargin, whilst Creggan take on Group Four winners Rossa.

ST JOHN'S: B Neeson, C Kerr, C Garland, J Garland, R Hannigan, P Nugent, P Donnelly, S McDonagh, P McBride 0-7(0-5 frees), R McNulty, C Johnston, A McGowan, C McGlade, L McCurdy, L Peden

Subs: M Fitzpatrick, M Leydon, C Hand (Red Card), D McKeogh, L Boyd, C Adams, C McCurdy, C McKenna, D McCallin, L Heenan, S Tierney

CREGGAN: O Kerr, E C Small, E McAteer 0-1, K Burke, A Maguire, M Johnston 0-1, J McCann, K Small 0-1, K McCann, F Burke, R McCann 0-4(0-4 Frees) T McAteer, L Quinn, D McAteer 0-2, O McLarnon.

Subs: P Graham, R Johnston, S Maguire, T McCann, C McCann, D McCann, S Duffin 0-1, J McAteer, A McKeown, O McCann, J McAteer, P Coey, K Rice