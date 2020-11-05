Antrim skipper Lynch hails Casement decision

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final Cavan v Antrim (Saturday, 1.15pm, Kingspan Breffni Park, live on BBCNI)

ANTRIM’S long wait for a home match in the Ulster senior football championship continues after Cavan’s surprise win over Monaghan at the weekend, but at least there is positive news regarding the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The Saffrons were probably expecting to host Monaghan at Corrigan Park on Saturday before Cavan pulled off a shock one-point win after extra-time in Clones last weekend. Antrim hosted Kildare in the Qualifiers at Corrigan Park last summer, but 2013 was the last time they had home advantage for an Ulster Championship clash. On that occasion, Monaghan eased to a 0-11 to 0-6 win at Casement Park before going on to win the Anglo Celt Cup.

The controversary surrounding the redevelopment of the famous West Belfast venue has lingered in the background for several years, but there was good news for Antrim Gaels last month when planning approval was granted – a full 11 years since the Ulster Council first announced plans to build a new provincial stadium at Casement Park.

The project was further hindered by a safety expert raising concerns in 2015 around evacuation procedures. In 2017, the Ulster Council submitted news plans with the stadium’s planned capacity reduced to 34,000. Provided there are no more delays, work is expected to get underway next summer with the potential for big games in Casement Park in 2023.

Antrim senior football captain Declan Lynch has been a vocal supporter of the Casement Park project and he is delighted that there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel regarding its redevelopment. “

We should have been at this decision a lot sooner than what we are but now we have landed in a positive outcome, I hope we can get the ball rolling,” stated Lynch. “It will be a massive bonus and positive, not just for Gaels across Belfast, but the whole of Antrim and Ulster.

“In terms of the GAA in Antrim side of it, it will be a massive step forward for us as a county, getting our home pitch back.

“At the same time, Corrigan Park has been redeveloped and has its stand finish. You also have the work of Gaelfast continuing, so I think there are a number of key initiatives being taken around Belfast that an only improve Antrim as a whole in football, ladies football, camogie and hurling.”

Both Cavan and Antrim will be heading into Saturday’s quarter-final tie off the back of disappointing league campaigns. The Breffnimen dropped out of Division Two on the final day, but bounced back in fine style to record a dramatic win over Monaghan in the Ulster SFC last weekend.

Antrim’s league campaign was dealt a fatal blow on their return to action in Aughrim last month when a 7-11 to 0-7 loss to Wicklow ultimately cost them any realistic chance of promotion. They defeated Waterford in their final game, but other results failed to go in their favour.

Their round seven opponents may well have provided a welcome distraction following that harrowing 25-point defeat as Waterford’s refusal to travel North to play Antrim led to a stand-off between the counties.

The Geraldine’s club in Haggardstown near Dundalk stepped up to host the game at the eleventh hour with Antrim recording a deserved 2-14 to 0-13 win. Lynch said that the Antrim squad were determined to play the game and were prepared to travel to Dungarvan and play Waterford in their own backyard as a last resort.

“It (the Wicklow game) just didn't go right for us and that's unfortunate as it cost us our number one objective,” said Lynch.

“At the same time, everything that came from the Wicklow game leading into the Waterford game - we had head rumours Waterford weren't going to travel - it was about keeping the boys focussed.

“We were hurting as it was as bad a defeat any of us have had and while people's health has to come first and foremost, seeing their statement that came out left a bad taste.

“We just felt we should push this and if it meant playing them in Dungarvan, we would play them in Dungarvan and that was a players' decision.

“I'm glad we got the chance to play as it did right a few wrongs from the Wicklow game. We can't forget about that (Wicklow game) and have to take it on board to see what went wrong, but I think we proved a few people wrong with the Waterford result.

“It's a pity results didn't go out way but at the same time, I was glad to finish the season on the pitch and not have it left with the Wicklow game and the saga that came after that.”

Wicklow loss

Antrim boss Lenny Harbinson admitted after the Waterford win that he couldn’t bring himself to watch the entire re-run of the Wicklow game, adding that he switched it off after watching the first half. Lynch, though, suffered through the entire 70 minutes which included picking up a late black card on a sombre afternoon for the Saffrons.

“As stupid as it sounds, I couldn't leave the house on the Sunday and that wasn't to do with being sore, just the pure embarrassment,” said Lynch.

“I watched a few games on tv and then plucked up the courage to watch our game. I took a few notes on it, well it was nearly a file block full, but I thought it was the right thing to do to watch it.

“I thought it was better to do it then than having to watch it leading into an Ulster Championship game so it was parked.

“I said at the start of the year that promotion was our main objective and I won't hide away - we didn't achieve it again. But, it's parked now and we'll move on.”

Harbinson made several changes in personal for the Waterford game, including drafting Odhran Eastwood, Paddy Cunningham and Niall Delargy into the starting line-up.

Lynch was also moved into full-back in place of the injured Ricky Johnston, but says he is happy to return to wing half-back if the Creggan clubman is fit for Saturday’s trip to Cavan.

“Unfortunately for Ricky (Johnston), who has been immense all year, he picked up an injury before the Waterford game and probably wasn't right to play against Wicklow, but he put his hand up,” added the Antrim skipper.

“I played full- back against London when Ricky was out, but I'm used to playing anywhere now. We have such a good panel now that if you are playing at all, you're happy.

“I'd prefer to be out in the half-back line but if Lenny thinks I can do a job in the full-back line if selected, then I'm happy.”

Antrim captain Declan Lynch clashes with Wicklow’s Andy Maher during their league meeting in Aughrim last month, a game Antrim lost by 25 points

The aforementioned Cunningham was one of a host of more experienced players who returned to the panel in 2020. Along with Michael and Tomás McCann, Cunningham was drafted in at the beginning of the year.

Following the conclusion of the Antrim club season, Ryan Murray, Kevin O’Boyle, Mark Sweeney and Paddy McCormick were also brough in to strengthen Harbinson’s options. Lynch hinted that, although Antrim missed out on their main objective of securing promotion this season, he’d like to see everyone back on board for another crack at Division Four in 2021.

“We do have a good blend of young people who are coming onto the panel and have a bright future ahead of them so that is positive,” said Lynch.

“We also have an abundance of experience in Paddy Cunningham, Michael McCann, Tomás McCann, Mark Sweeney and Conor Murray. Paddy McBride and Ryan Murray seem to have been around forever and they're only 25 or 26 so there is a good blend there, so it's just about getting it right.

“If we get it right on Saturday and put in a performance, we can give Cavan something to think about.

“They are serious athletes and proud Antrim men who were asked back this year and have added massively for what we want to achieve.

“They played a massive part in our league campaign and although we didn't get promoted, they had a huge impact on the squad, especially the younger lads.

“When we say experienced, there's still plenty of life left in them and they keep themselves in better shape than anyone that I know, even though they may be in their 30s, so I have no doubt that after this year there is still plenty left in them.”

The likes of the McCann siblings, O’Boyle and Cunningham were all involved when Antrim last played Cavan in the Ulster Championship.

After shocking Donegal in Ballybofey in the first round, Antrim, then managed by Liam Bradley, repeated the feat against Cavan in Clones – claiming a 0-13 to 1-7 win to book their place in the 2009 Ulster SFC final.

The-then All-Ireland champions Tyrone would prove too strong in the decider and Antrim have won just one game in the Ulster Championship in the last 10 seasons.

That sole victory came back in 2014 when Antrim defeated Fermanagh 2-18 to 3-13 in Brewster Park before losing out to Donegal in the provincial semi-finals.

Underdogs

That abysmal record means Antrim are huge outsiders for Saturday’s game and Lynch says they are well used to the tag of underdogs, but predicts further shocks in the All-Ireland series.

“We are under no illusions that had we beaten Wicklow and Waterford, we'd be going in here as firm underdogs and we deserve to be,” said the Lámh Dhearg clubman.

“You can't go in against a Division One or Division Two team with us in Division Four thinking we are favourites or close to it.

“We are fully aware of that, but going in off the back of a good result brings a bit of confidence back. “We are starting to come out of our shell and gel for a massive crack at this. There are going to be shocks in this Championship as a whole across the provinces.

“I'm not saying we're going to be one, but there will be shocks, so why not prepare that it could be us?

“There will be shocks right across Ireland so you just have to be primed to take advantage of whatever slip-ups they may bring on Saturday.”

With no back-door, this could be Antrim’s one and only Championship outing this season.

They may be huge underdogs, but with Declan Lynch as their captain, the Saffrons will go into Saturday’s game against Cavan believing they can pull off a famous victory in Kingspan Breffni Park.