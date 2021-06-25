Appeal after cash stolen from staff at Temple

A RESTAURANT in Andersonstown is appealing to the public for their help after a robbery on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm on Friday afternoon at Temple restaurant on the Andersonstown Road.

Temple issued an appeal and CCTV image of the suspect on their Facebook page.

“This guy made his way into Temple restaurant and stole a substantial sum of cash from two members of our staffs handbag's,” said a Temple statement.

“If you know who this is, please message us through this page or get in contact in whatever way suits.

“If you are the individual and you see this, do the right thing.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 2.45pm, a male was seen entering the premises via a rear of the property, he made off with two purses belonging to staff members which contained substantial sums of cash.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone on anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1595 of 18/06/21.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form here. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.