Police appeal for info after four burglaries in South Belfast

POLICE are appealing for information after a spate of burglaries in South Belfast.

Police received four separate reports in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) and police believe them to be connected.

At around 12.50am an unknown person gained entry to a property in Ravenhill Park. Nothing is believed to have been taken.

A short time later, around 1.10am, two men were observed entering a vehicle which was parked in Drumragh End, a short distance from the first burglary. Two purses were taken during this incident.

At 1.20am, two men attempted to enter a property in the Rosetta Road area. Officers attended and found no signs of anyone having gained entry.

An hour later, police received a report that a house in Knockbreda Park had been entered and car keys to vehicles taken. A handbag, an iPad and two mobile phones were also stolen.

Chief Inspector Louise Dunne said: “At this stage, we are treating these incidents as linked and are appealing to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact us on 101."

Urging vehicle owners and householders to do all they can to secure their homes and property, CI Dunne added: “All it takes is minutes, sometimes just a few seconds, for a criminal to pounce on an opportunity to steal from you.

“That could be a door left unlocked, an open window or a handbag or set of car keys left in open view. Store belongings such as car keys in a secure place, well out of view and out of easy reach of criminals. Do not leave keys in an unsafe place such as under doormats or flower pots, check who is at your door before opening and remember not to leave cash or valuable items on display

"A lot of money is invested in your home and vehicles and, when criminals steal from you, they use what they've taken to make money. In particular, high value vehicles are lucrative for criminals where parts can be sold on for large sums. Don't make it easy for them.

"Even when you are in the house we would advise you to ensure you keep your doors and windows locked. Our advice is close it, lock it, check it.

"You could also consider fitting an alarm or other security devices at your home.

"If you need any further advice or information, please contact us on 101 where you can speak to your local crime prevention officer."

You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/