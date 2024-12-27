Site of former Good Shepherd Centre on market for over £2 million

FOR SALE: The former Good Shepherd Centre off the Ormeau Road

THE site of the former Good Shepherd Centre in South Belfast has gone on the market for over £2 million.

The B1 listed building dating back to 1850 and formerly used by the Sisters of Nazareth is situated just off the Ormeau Road.

The property, which sits on a 1.3 acre site, is now being sold by present owner, housing association Choice, through commercial property agents Cushman and Wakefield.

The agents described the site as “an excellent opportunity in a sought-after location” with its location close to Ravenhill Road “one of Belfast’s most sought-after residential areas”.

“The immediate area benefits from a range of amenities such as a variety of primary and post-primary schools, a wide selection of cafés, restaurants and bars, along with a host of shops along Ormeau Road and the nearby Lesley Forestside Shopping Complex,” the brochure reads.

"The Ormeau Road is one of Belfast’s best known thoroughfares and benefits from excellent public transport links to both the city centre and the towns located further afield in south east Down.

"The area also benefits from a variety of leisure and outdoor spaces to include Ormeau Park, not to mention many scenic walks around the Ormeau, Annadale and Stranmillis embankments.”

The site is made up of the four-storey Good Shepherd Centre, which has been used for offices, a gate lodge, car parking and landscaped gardens.

Last year, planning permission was granted to Choice Housing for the internal refurbishment and reconfiguration of the existing offices. It was also given the green light for some alterations and extensions, such as a new parking layout and new access on to Ormeau Road.

The application was met with 121 letters of objection at the time, with issues raised over transport, trees and the wider environment, existing office use, built heritage and residential amenity.

It was claimed that new access from Ormeau Road would cause a significant road safety hazard and result in additional traffic delays due to its closeness to the roundabout at the junction with Ravenhill Road, and the presence of bus lanes at peak times.