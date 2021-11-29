Application submitted for Waterworks Christmas market

CHRISTMAS MARKET PLANS: Conor Maskey (Intercomm Operations Manager) and Seamus O'Neill (Belfast Blues Festival Director) before the autumn market

AN application has been submitted for a Christmas market in the Waterworks Park on the Antrim Road.

It comes after the success of a similar artisan market at Halloween, which was organised by Intercomm and the Community Relations Council.

The one-day market hosted 20 local vendors with products ranging from street food to soaps, unique candle designs to arts/crafts and homemade cakes to cheeses.

If approved, the Christmas market will take place on Sunday, December 19 from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Conor Maskey, Operations Manager at Intercomm, said: “The Halloween market was a great success.

“We had said at the time we wanted it to be a pilot for future events so we are absolutely delighted to have submitted an application for a Christmas market.

“People should expect more of the same with food stalls and local people in the community heavily involved. It is a shared park and we want to build on the success we had at Halloween.

“It will obviously be Christmas-themed so expect Santa and reindeers.”

Keep up to date with plans for the Christmas market in the North Belfast News.