Áras Uí Chonghaile provides a series of thought-provoking events in its Autumn Programme

LOCATED only yards from where James Connolly lived on the Falls Road, Áras Uí Chonghaile is a modern, inspirational, visitor centre epitomising the character and fabric of the Falls Road.

It is a place of welcome for people with all politics and of none.

James Connolly was a man of formidable ideas and remarkable vision. Over 100 years after he was executed, his values, his ideals and the example he gave us in life are as inspiring and relevant as ever.

The mission of the Centre is to ensure that a new generation of Irish citizens and those who visit us from across the world are introduced to James Connolly and his ideas.

In the first of a two-part feature, we speak to Centre Manager, Séanna Walsh about the launch of their new Autumn Programme.

The programme will feature a mix of historical talks and book launches, along with conversations on more contemporary issues facing Ireland today including themes such as the role of women in our revolutionary history and discussions about equal citizenship and democratic rights.

Alongside these, audiences can look forward to evenings with leading voices in art, literature and history, from reflections on Ireland’s radical past to conversations with internationally acclaimed artists whose work continues to inspire movements around the world.

The main events include:

Thursday, September 25 at 7pm – the story of the unbreakable Irish heroine Anne Devlin with tour guide and researcher Elaina Donohue Gray.

the story of the unbreakable Irish heroine Anne Devlin with tour guide and researcher Elaina Donohue Gray. Wednesday, October 8 at 7pm – 'Liam Mellows and the Irish Revolution' book launch with Ruan O'Donnell, head of History Department at University of Limerick and official historian of the Robert Emmet Association.

'Liam Mellows and the Irish Revolution' book launch with Ruan O'Donnell, head of History Department at University of Limerick and official historian of the Robert Emmet Association. Thursday, October 16 at 7pm – Extending Presidential Voting Rights to Citizens in the North with Senator Conor Murphy and Eilish Rooney.

Extending Presidential Voting Rights to Citizens in the North with Senator Conor Murphy and Eilish Rooney. Wednesday, November 5 at 7pm – Legendary artist Jim Fitzpatrick in conversation with Gerry Adams.

Legendary artist Jim Fitzpatrick in conversation with Gerry Adams. Wednesday, November 19 at 7pm – Local historian Tom Hartley will outline the history of the prison ship Al Rawdah.

"We have always seen the role of Áras Uí Chonghaile has been about educating and providing a facility for the community," explained Séanna.

The Autumn Programme is packed with events over the coming months

"The education is done by people coming in here, learning about Connolly, reading about Connolly and then engaging in some of the discussions and debates that we will have.

"The programme starts on Thursday evening with the story of Anne Devlin and her unshakable loyalty to Robert Emmet and the harrowing years following her imprisonment.

"Next month, we have an event about Liam Mellows and the Irish Revolution book launch and an event with Senator Conor Murphy on extending presidential voting rights to citizens in the North.

"On Tuesday, October 28, we have an event completely in Irish, exploring the far-reaching impact of neoliberalism on Celtic language communities.

"In November, we have a fantastic event lined up with legendary Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick in conversation with Gerry Adams.

"The final big event of the programme is a discussion from historian Tom Hartley on the history of the prison ship Al Rawdah.

"We hope this fantastic programme of events both educate and entertain, while inspiring a new generation to continue to struggle for a better world, in the spirit of Connolly.

"It is a thought-provoking line-up of events bringing together historians, writers, artists, and activists that challenge, inspire, and provoke thoughtful discourse, reflecting the wide spectrum of political, cultural, and social histories that continue to shape us today."

All events are free to attend, but you must register your interest here as numbers are limited.