AN Ardoyne man forcibly detained by Israeli forces whilst taking part in an humanitarian flotilla to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, says he is "still processing" his harrowing experience.

Fra Hughes was one of hundreds of activists who were detained while on board vessels that were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to bring medical aid and food to Gaza.

Fra, who began the mission in early April, was taken and imprisoned by Israeli forces last week after his Al Tira (Diablo) boat was boarded and hijacked on international waters around 250 miles from Gaza.

There was international condemnation when a video was released showing Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir taunting some of the captured detainees. The footage showed people kneeling on the ground in tightly-packed groups with their hands tied behind their backs.

More than a dozen reports have since been made by detainees of sexual violence being perpetrated on them as well as other brutality with some reportedly suffering broken bones and other injuries.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Fra said: "I was on the Flotilla for 47 days. Last week, the Israeli warships acting illegally, in my opinion, in international waters were on the horizon.

"When they approached the boat I called a Mayday. Around eight to ten Israelis boarded the boat and told the captain to stay at the helm and the rest of us to move to the front of the boat.

"We were told if we moved that they would shoot. The sails were cut and we were put on a prison ship. We were immediately searched and had our passports taken. We were told to put our hands behind our backs and keep our heads down and put into a holding area for around 36 hours. We had to sleep in these metal containers on the floor.

"There was an atmosphere and the threat of violence seemed to be there. There are stories from the other prison ship of sexual abuse including rape and people with broken bones.

"I remember them throwing bottles of water and toilet rolls down at us like we were animals. It was very dehumanising.

"We were then transferred off the ship one by one to Ashdod port. They tried to get us to sign a voluntary deportation order several times. I refused simply because I did not have anyone from the Irish Embassy with me.

"I was strip-searched again. I felt like I was going to be beaten. I know a lot of others were beaten at this stage.

"I then got my passport examined. One of them was flicking up and down on my phone. I am convinced it was my social media they were looking at."

Fra was then taken to Ktzi'ot Prison which is located in the Negev Desert and is the largest detention camp run by the Israeli army.

"We then had handcuffs put on and a prison bus was waiting to Ktzi'ot," Fra continued.

"We were made to kneel down, just like you see the Palestinians.

"I was brought into a room and was told to get on the floor which was really difficult with my hands behind my back. I was hit with a boot in the back. They hauled me up and I was stripped and given a prison uniform. It is all part of their tactics to test you mentally and physically.

"I was then brought before a judge in the prison. I still refused to answer any questions or sign any document without speaking to someone from the Irish Embassy.

"I was then brought to another room. It was another attempt to sign something to voluntarily deport which I again refused. There was a video of October 7 played and some people forced to sit and watch it."

On Friday, Fra was finally released and transferred to the nearest airport to be deported to Istanbul.

"We were bundled on to prison buses and drove two-and-a-half hours to the airport. We were still handcuffed and in cages on the bus.

"A fellow activist then proposed a singsong and I led the bus in singing The Fields of Athenry and other songs. A guard banged on the window and told us to 'shut the fuck up!' He had a tear gas canister.

"We got to the airport and were released and given a bottle of water. I saw an Irish tricolour and saw an Irish flag representing the Embassy.

"I got on a plane to Istanbul and there was a medical centre set up for us to get checked out and give testimonies."

Fra then boarded a flight to Dublin and arrived back on Saturday afternoon.

"Having been back a few days, I feel disgusted and degraded. I am still processing what happened. I am angry too," he added.

"If you ask anybody on that Flotilla what they went through, they will all tell you it is nothing compared to what is happening to Palestinians every single day.

"My thoughts are with the Palestinians. There are around 9,500 Palestinian prisoners brutalised every day.

"I would take part in a Flotilla again. I would do the same thing again. This is solidarity action with Palestine. It is sad that we have to continue whilst the illegal blockade of Gaza continues."