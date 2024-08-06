Bhoys-oh-Bhoys, Ardoyne's Francis signs new contract with Celts

AN Ardoyne teenager has signed a new contract with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Francis Turley (18) has enjoyed an impressive pre-season with the first team, including being part of the club's tour of USA.

He has now signed a new four-year-deal at Paradise.

Initially joining the club after catching the eye of scouts with Glentoran, the midfielder made the move to Glasgow in the summer of 2022.

After spending a year with the Under-18s, which also saw him play a part in lifting the Scottish Youth Cup at Hampden Park, he made the step-up to the B team last season.

Getting to see the nephew walk in with the @CelticFC team on flag day 🏆 then out onto the pitch before kick off. Wow unbelievable 💚 pic.twitter.com/7oGYwV8chq — Thomas Turley (@turlsafc) August 4, 2024

Since then, Turley has continued to go from strength to strength and was rewarded with an opportunity to train with Brendan Rodgers’ squad in pre-season.

And as well as being part of the squad for the United States tour, when he also made some appearances in the friendly matches, the youngster also managed to get his name on the scoresheet in pre-season, grabbing a goal in the victory over Queen's Park.