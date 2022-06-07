Wife says those who stabbed taxi driver in Ardoyne are 'dirt of the earth'

THE wife of a taxi driver who was attacked during an attempted robbery in Ardoyne at the weekend has described those responsible as the "dirt of the earth".

FonaCab driver Paul Quinn had collected a male and female passenger at around 3.50am on Sunday morning and took them to the Cranbrook Court area. On arrival, the female passenger exited the vehicle but the male produced two knives and held them to the driver’s neck, before demanding money.

There was a struggle inside the vehicle, during which Paul sustained a number of injuries to his ear and hand. Paul was taken to hospital for treatment, which included 16 stitches.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Paul's wife, Celine said: "Paul picked up the male and female passengers in Farringdon Gardens and took them round to Cranbrook Court to apparently pick a child up.

"Cranbrook is a dead end so as Paul was turning the car, the female passenger got out and the male put the knife up towards Paul's throat and demanded money.

"My husband saw death before his eyes. He feared the worst.

"He then put his hand up to try and grab the knife but the man pulled it away and that is when Paul got injured.

"Thankfully, my son lives nearby so Paul was able to go there and get him out of bed and get help."

Celine has hit out at those behind the ordeal and says they need caught as soon as possible.

"He is still a bit shaken and sore. He got 16 stitches, including five in his ear and 11 between three fingers," she added.

"He wasn't kept in hospital but he's not back to work yet. I think it will be another week or so before he is back.

"To the people who did this, they are the dirt of the earth. How dare anyone carry a weapon like a knife? Paul is my man and I could have been burying him this week.

"These people need caught quickly and put behind bars.

"Paul was out doing a night's work trying to earn a living. Life is tough enough as it is with the cost of living and after Covid.

"Paul has plenty of support from his family so we will get through this ordeal."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley described the attack as "disgraceful".

“The vicious assault of a taxi driver in Ardoyne at the weekend was disgraceful and disgusting and I’m appealing for anyone with information to come forward urgently," she said.

“Thankfully the driver’s injuries aren’t life threatening however the use of knives in this attack is deeply worrying and those responsible must be identified and brought before the courts as soon as possible.

“My thoughts are with the victim and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery.

“Taxi drivers provide a vital service to the community and must be supported and protected from such attacks.”

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Young said: “The suspect was described as being approximately 30 years of age, of medium build and tall. He was also described as wearing a baseball cap and a dark-coloured tracksuit, with a face mask.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 416 of 5/6/22.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form here.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here."