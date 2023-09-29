Cocaine and arrest linked to West Belfast UDA

SEIZURE: A quantity of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of £4,000

A MAN has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

The 45-year-old male was detained following a search at a property in the Crimea Close area of North Belfast on Thursday.

A quantity of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of £4000, was seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug. He has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Beckett said: “This arrest is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, as we work together to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.

“We thank the public for their continued support and assure you that we will continue to act on the information you provide.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.