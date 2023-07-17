Artist Farhad hosting Féile exhibition on Irish mythology

ART: Farhad O'Neill's new exhibition will be in St Mary's over Féile

BELFAST artist Farhad O'Neill has announced an upcoming exhibition to take place during the Féile which will explore Irish mythological stories.

The exhibition, titled 'Bua an Chultúir' (The Victory of Culture) will be held from 2 August at 6pm at St Mary's College. The exhibition will then run from Thursday 3 August to Thursday 10 August.

Explaining his exhibition, Farhad said he drew inspiration from Irish mythological stories found in ancient and medieval texts, and has masterfully crafted a collection of sculptures that embodies the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of Ireland.

The exhibition features an array of meticulously carved sculptures, predominantly created from turf, along with a selection of striking bronze sculptures and bas-reliefs.

Each artwork in ‘Bua an Chultúir’ are inspirations for future full-size public monuments in bronze to be strategically placed in locations across Ireland that hold profound relevance to the mythological story.

Farhad said his aim is to contribute a modern and uplifting expression of Irish culture and language to the public sphere.

The exhibition marks Farhad's return to Belfast, after many years. Having set up his studio in Cultúrlann he has immersed himself in the local artistic community, infusing his unique perspective and creative prowess into every piece on display.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with his awe-inspiring artwork and witness the evolution of his artistic practice.

From 3 to 10 August the exhibition will be available for viewing between 11am and 7pm.