Artist Lise commemorates Titanic’s fallen children with new exhibition

A NORTH Belfast visual artist is commemorating the lives of the 61 children who died during the Titanic disaster in her new exhibition.

'We Salute You' by Lise McGreevy hopes to highlight the human story of the maritime tragedy's youngest fallen.

"This collection was created to commemorate the lives of the 61 children who died in the Titanic disaster," she explained.

“An astonishing 57 of the children were from third class. Both child crew members were also lost.

“I am humbled by the interest in the collection to date. People have been so kind and supportive in the lead up to this hosting.

“My aim was to highlight the human story of the maritime tragedy’s youngest fallen in stark contrast to the commercialism mogul that has become a core part of the Titanic legacy.

“I wanted to create a body of work that might symbolise the characters of some of the children who may have boarded the Nomadic travelling out to board the Titanic.

“They would have been excited by the thought of a new life in the States. Before knowing the horrendous fate that lay ahead of them, they were just kids being kids."

Lisa is also proud to be sharing exhibiting space at The Engine Room Gallery with renowned artist Jack Packenham.

"It is very humbling to be exhibiting alongside such a well respected artist as Jack," she added. "His work is sublime. Visitors will have our two shows and a group show to view on the third floor. So there is something for everyone."

'We Salute You' by Lise McGreevy is currently on display at The Engine Room Gallery in Belfast until July 31.