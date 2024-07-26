As Aisling Bursaries chase £1m target, we ask, where are the recipients now?

Established in 2002 by the Andersonstown News and West Belfast Partnership Board to give a leg-up to third-level students, the Aisling Bursaries are closing in on a crucial one-million-pound milestone this year.

And Partnership CEO Peter Lynch says he's confident the local business community will respond generously to a last-minute appeal for an extra push to get the kitty over the £1m mark.

"We need to raise £135,000 this year to hit the million and we're agonisingly close," he told the Andersonstown News. "As always the local community has stepped up - along with some major employers in this area - but we're hoping some businesses who maybe have dropped away over the decades will make a most welcome return this year.

Added Peter: "Of course, it's about the individual £1,000 cheques we give to aspiring students at our presentation night in St Mary's University College each September but equally it's about showing that in West Belfast we value and celebrate education as a tool of empowerment."

And to celebrate the Aisling Bursaries, the Andersonstown News is inviting former recipients to let our readers know how they have progressed their careers since receiving the funding boost. Recipients can respond online and their stories will be published in the Andersonstown News ahead of this year's presentation.

Bursaries are distributed throughout the West Belfast constituency from the Shankill to Lagmore and this year's application closed on 9 July.

Among the major companies backing the awards since their inception have been Andor Technologies and Bombardier but support has also come from some of our best-known small businesses including Cooper's Pharmacy, Connected Health and Data Dispatch.

Belfast Media Group has been a contributor a bursary for journalism since the Bursaries were launched in 2002 at Teach Basil by then Ulster Bank Chairman and the lead proponent of the All-Ireland economy Sir George Quigley (above).

Businesses wishing to contribute to the Bursaries can email Angie Mervyn at the Partnership Board. "The only time the people of West Belfast were beat was when they weren't there," added Peter Lynch. "We know our local businesses will go the extra mile for us this year."