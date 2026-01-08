30,000 journeys took place on late-night festive train and bus services, Translink have confirmed. Bus services in Belfast accounted for 7,000 of these journeys.



The pilot scheme was introduced in December to increase the use of public transport. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald secured funding from the Executive and Belfast City Council to extend the service.

The year long bus pilot scheme for late-night services will continue to operate every Friday and Saturday night during 2026.



Welcoming the figures, Sinn Féin Councillor Aine McCabe said the success of the pilot “is a clear indication of the wide ranging support from the public to the introduction of late-night transport services in Belfast”.



“As well as boosting the night time economy it also provided a safer and greener way for people to travel to and from Belfast for residents and visitors," she said.

“The scheme also shows the potential of collaboration between partners to make these schemes a success.

“I want to commend the Infrastructure and Economy Ministers who worked alongside Executive colleagues and Belfast City Council to secure funding for the pilot scheme.

“The results are hugely encouraging and I hope we can build on this success throughout 2026 and beyond.”



SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite said the figures show that demand exists for permanent late-night services.



“The Infrastructure Minister and her department must now work with Translink to build on this success and improve our public transport offering to meet demand. This should include enhanced timetables, additional routes where possible and the exploration of lowering fares, as backed by Belfast City Council through my recent proposal.



“These late-night services will have a huge benefit for our economy, supporting hospitality and retail businesses and their staff, whilst improving public safety. They will also reduce congestion to encourage more people to visit our city and support local businesses.



“We should be doing everything we can to encourage people to use public transport and to leave their cars and other vehicles at home. This will also contribute to lowering emissions that harm our environment and encourage healthier, more active lifestyles among the public.”