Ban on puberty blockers is 'irresponsible' and 'disappointing'

A TRANSGENDER woman has hit out at the Health Minister and political parties in the Executive after a temporary ban on the sale or supply of puberty blockers was extended to the North.

The three-month suspension, introduced by Health Minister Mike Nesbitt follows advice from the Chief Medical Officer regarding safety concerns raised regarding the long-term effects of puberty blockers.

On Tuesday evening, protests were held in Belfast and Dublin over the ban.

Ash Jones, who stood for the Green Party in West Belfast in last month's general election and who attended the protest in Belfast, said the ban was a direct attack on the trans community here.

"It is a disappointing and irresponsible decision by the Health Minister," she said. "There is no credible evidence of serious risks involved with puberty blockers.

"The British Medical Association has called for a pause in the ban. There are thousands of good decisions that a Health Minister can and should make and this is not one of them.

"This decision will make the lives of trans children worse. It will not help anyone get the medical assistance that they need.

"Puberty blockers are an entirely reversible pause on puberty. If someone takes them and then decides to go through the puberty that they would have gone through anyway, then they simply stop taking them.

Turnout so far at the @ROSABelfast protest over ban on lifesaving trans healthcare.



Get down to City Hall if you’re in Belfast.#ReverseTheBan

#PubertyBlockers pic.twitter.com/6jqgZ9MHSM — Ruth Coppinger (@RuthCoppingerSP) August 27, 2024

"This ban is specifically targeting trans children. Puberty blockers are used for other purposes too."

It is understood First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly approved a request from the health minister to extend the ban without wider Stormont executive approval with the matter dealt with by way of urgent procedure.

Ash said she feels let down by political parties, particularly Sinn Féin.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said on Tuesday that the three-month temporary suspension of puberty blockers for children and young people was based on "clear and unequivocal advice" from the Chief Medical Officer pending review.

She stressed that the party want the best possible medical support for children and young people who need trans healthcare.

"Sinn Féin previously said just a few weeks ago that they supported trans healthcare and puberty blockers," added Ash.

"It is particularly galling to hear that First Minister Michelle O’Neill has agreed to this ban, having previously posed for photo opportunities with the LGBT community.

"I hope that the Health Minister will reverse this decision. There is a crisis in healthcare, particularly around waiting lists and cancer treatment which should be of more focus for him."