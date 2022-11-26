Windfall for North Belfast community champions as Ashton Trust delivers funding boost

FUNDING: Six groups in North Belfast were awarded funding thanks to Ashton Community Trust

SIX local groups in North Belfast have been awarded funding from Ashton Community Trust.

A total of £7,000 was raised by local youth and community workers during an abseil as part of this year's New Lodge Festival.

At a cheque presentation event last Friday, six groups received £1222.25 each. They were Skegoneill Community Food Bank, The Pantry, North Belfast Christian Fellowship, People’s Kitchen, Community Food Bank and TDK Community Group.

The funding will support the brilliant work of local organisations and individuals that support residents through food banks and social supermarkets operating in North Belfast.