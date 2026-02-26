WEST Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has welcomed support from the Assembly following a motion to bring the groundbreaking Awaab's Law to the North.

Awaab’s Law is landmark English housing regulation requiring social landlords to address severe hazards such as damp and mould within mandatory timeframes. It followed the 2020 death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak as a result of a severe respiratory condition.

Speaking after the Assembly passed his motion on damp, mould and disrepair in housing, Gerry Carroll MLA said: "Today the Assembly has spoken with one voice. Tenants cannot be left to suffer in unsafe and unhealthy homes any longer. The Communities Minister must now act within this mandate to urgently introduce much tougher legislation to tackle damp, mould and disrepair in both private and social housing.

“The NHS spends at least £1.4 billion per year treating illnesses from cold and damp housing. When wider societal costs are included, that figure rises to £15.4 billion. This isn’t about tight budgets and a lack of resources – this is about political choices.”

He added: “Introducing Awaab’s Law to the North isn’t a panacea, but it could prevent needless deaths and give tenants much stronger protections than they currently have. Everyone deserves a warm, clean, safe and secure home that can act as the foundation for a decent life.”