THE countdown is well and truly on for the annual SPAR Craic 10k on St Patrick's Day in Belfast.

This year, more than six thousand runners will once again take to the streets of the city for the SPAR Craic 10k — a celebration of sport, community, and culture at the heart of the city’s festivities.

Beginning at Belfast City Hall and finishing in the vibrant atmosphere of Ormeau Park, the SPAR Craic 10k has grown since 2015 into a firm favourite.

With just weeks to go, Runners Need is the go-to for all participants. With stores in Castle Lane and Boucher Retail Park, they have the best range of running gear from kits to shoes that will keep you comfortable during the SPAR Craic 10k.

Georgina Craig, Marketing Manager, said: "At Runners Need we’re delighted to be partnering with the SPAR Craic 10k.

"It’s a feel-good event that captures everything we love about running — community, inclusivity and enjoyment. Whether someone is taking part in their first race or aiming for a personal best, we’re proud to support participants with expert advice and the right kit to help them feel confident on the start line.

"Our teams in both Belfast Runners Need stores are especially excited to welcome runners in the lead-up to race day and help them prepare, from shoe fitting to race-day essentials.”

There is still time to take part in the event with late entries still available.

These will be available on a first-come, first-served basis due to huge demand and a large number of people on the waitlist. To secure a place, you must register in person at our office. Late entries will cost £25.

Our offices address is:

Aisling Events, 43-45 Falls Road, Belfast, BT12 4PD

8:30am – 6:00pm (Mon-Thursday)

8:30am – 3pm (Friday)