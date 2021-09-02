Help asylum seeker Melat achieve her university dream

A BELFAST-based charity is asking for the public’s help in assisting an asylum seeker who recently arrived in the North of Ireland, to achieve her dream of studying at Ulster University.



Melat Semereab arrived in the North only three months ago from Eritrea, a country in the horn of Africa, which has been under the control of dictator President Isaias Afewerki since the country gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993.



Eritrea has seen a mass exodus of its younger population as they seek refuge in other countries due to mass human rights abuses, forced labour and forced conscription.



Since arriving, Melat, who has demonstrated a wealth of knowledge and a promising future in the Software Development industry, has been offered a place to study a masters degree in Software Development at Ulster University. However, as an asylum seeker she is not entitled to apply for student finance nor can she work to fund her studies.



Detailing her situation, Melat said that it has been her life ambition to study and work in the field.



“During my under-grad program, I took courses such as Java and Data Structure. And I remember that those moments provided me with an insight toward computing programs. Later, I became so attracted toward software development as I understood its capacity to change everything in the world. This leads me to search for a postgraduate’s degree in the same field.



"After I got admitted to this program I felt as if my dream was coming true. But having asylum seeker status, I am ineligible to apply for student loan nor allowed to work to fund my studies. Getting financial support right now would provide me a good opportunity to achieve my dream. Once I get my degree, I am quite sure that I would be beneficial to the society that I am living around. Ulster University would be a roadmap toward my desired expertise. "



The Belfast-based Horn of Africa People's Aid NI (HAPA NI) are work with refugees and asylum seekers and focus on education and long-term integration into the community. They work with children from primary right through to third level education with a goal to help newcomer children fully integrate into society here.



Suleiman Abdulahi, founder of HAPA NI said that this is a recurring issue for those seeking asylum in the North of Ireland.



“Unfortunately asylum seekers are not allowed to work or earn money and live of £36 per week. These young people are very talented and want to contribute to society.



“In terms of Melat’s case, software development is one of the areas where there is a shortage of skills in Northern Ireland so we need to be investing in our young people and make them an asset to society.



“It would mean everything to us if the public could assist this bright girl who is really very talented and will contribute positively to society and to show her support and solidarity.



“I believe that it would be very advantageous both to society and to our newcomers if they had access to all levels of education and to allow them to have a work permit.



“If Melat had a work permit today she would be able to pay her tuition fees but if we restrict them to work and not provide them with assistance to educate themselves then that is inhumane. I think the government should provide these people with a pathway to education so that we can boost their skills profile.



“I hope that the community get behind us in helping Melat attend Ulster University and study her post-grad course.”



You can donate to Melat’s cause here.

